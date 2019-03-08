Search

Video

The Sun name Norwich girl its Hero of the Week

PUBLISHED: 10:16 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 20 April 2019

Three-year-old Victoria Komada who was born with deformed legs and bones missing, pictured with her mum, Marzena Drusewicz, and dad, Dariusz Komada, now walking after successful operations and a prosthetic fitted in Florida. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three-year-old Victoria Komada who was born with deformed legs and bones missing, pictured with her mum, Marzena Drusewicz, and dad, Dariusz Komada, now walking after successful operations and a prosthetic fitted in Florida. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A three-year-old girl from Norwich has been named the ‘Hero of the Week’ by The Sun.

Victoria Komada. Picture: Komada familyVictoria Komada. Picture: Komada family

Victoria Komada was honoured by the national newspaper after miracle surgery which has allowed her to walk for the first time.

Two years ago she faced losing both her legs and life as a double amputee. She wasn't able to wear shoes as both legs were affected by a one in a million congenital deformity.

But this week she arrived back home in Norwich following the surgery in Florida.

The price her family paid was months of pain, tears and poverty. But their determination to save their daughter's legs led to an exceptional £180,000 raised for her treatment.

While the NHS insisted a double amputation was the only option, a surgeon in America promised the family Victoria would walk with her own legs.

The journey was brutal and expensive, but Victoria can now look forward to normality.

“We can breathe now,” said mum Marzena Drusewicz. “We can start a new life.”

The miracle for Victoria was only made possible with the generosity of communities in Norwich and Szezcin, the family's old home in Poland.

“Now she is going to be able to walk and run, and do everything like a normal girl,” said Ms Drusewicz. “It was horrible at the start but now I can say we are done, and we are happy.”

To everyone who donated she added: “Thank you. Sometimes there aren't enough words to describe the appreciation.”

Victoria will receive a special Sun front page and £50.

