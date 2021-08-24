News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

When Charlie Watts rocked Norwich in 1964

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:25 PM August 24, 2021   
Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones in action at Norwich Gaumont on April 25 1964.

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones in action at Norwich Gaumont on April 25 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

With the news that famous drummer Charlie Watts died today at the age of 80, we looked back at when the Rolling Stones rocked Norwich. 

Tributes have been pouring in from musicians from around the world as they remember one of “the greatest drummers of his generation” whose death was confirmed on Tuesday August 24. 

In a statement, the Rolling Stones' publicist said: "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.” 

The likes of Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John were among those paying their respects on Twitter.  

Watts joined the Stones in January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones. 

You may also want to watch:

Together the band created rock ‘n’ roll classics such as (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil. 

In April 1964, the band made an appearance at the Gaumont Theatre in Norwich. 

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones in action at Norwich Gaumont on April 25 1964.

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones in action at Norwich Gaumont on April 25 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones at Norwich Gaumont. pic taken april 25th 1964 c12545

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones at Norwich Gaumont. April 25th 1964. - Credit: Archant

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964 - Credit: EDP Library

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964 - Credit: EDP Library

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964 - Credit: EDP Library

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964 - Credit: EDP Library

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964 - Credit: EDP Library

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964

The Rolling Stones at the Gaumont Theatre, Norwich in April 1964 - Credit: EDP Library


Most Read

  1. 1 Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
  2. 2 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
  3. 3 Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich
  1. 4 Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar
  2. 5 'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000
  3. 6 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
  4. 7 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
  5. 8 World first as Norfolk and Norwich offers new cancer treatment
  6. 9 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
  7. 10 Roadworks in Norwich this week
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cars at the scene in Spitalfields after the collision at Sunday lunchtime 

Norwich Live

Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
7 of the best restaurants in Norwich, according to our readers.

7 of Norwich's best restaurants as chosen by our readers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Waitress and Mamma Mia! are coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2022. 

9 West End musicals heading to Norwich in 2022 

Robbie Nichols

Logo Icon
Jenny Holcombe, trustee for the Norwich Mothers Union project development, prepping goods for the resettlement scheme 

Helping hand to rehome families escaping Afghanistan and Syria

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon