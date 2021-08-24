When Charlie Watts rocked Norwich in 1964
With the news that famous drummer Charlie Watts died today at the age of 80, we looked back at when the Rolling Stones rocked Norwich.
Tributes have been pouring in from musicians from around the world as they remember one of “the greatest drummers of his generation” whose death was confirmed on Tuesday August 24.
In a statement, the Rolling Stones' publicist said: "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.”
The likes of Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John were among those paying their respects on Twitter.
Watts joined the Stones in January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones.
Together the band created rock ‘n’ roll classics such as (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil.
In April 1964, the band made an appearance at the Gaumont Theatre in Norwich.
