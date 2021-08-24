When Charlie Watts rocked Norwich in 1964

Published: 7:25 PM August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones in action at Norwich Gaumont on April 25 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

With the news that famous drummer Charlie Watts died today at the age of 80, we looked back at when the Rolling Stones rocked Norwich.

Tributes have been pouring in from musicians from around the world as they remember one of “the greatest drummers of his generation” whose death was confirmed on Tuesday August 24.

In a statement, the Rolling Stones' publicist said: "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today [Tuesday] surrounded by his family.”

The likes of Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John were among those paying their respects on Twitter.

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

Watts joined the Stones in January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones.

Together the band created rock ‘n’ roll classics such as (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil.

In April 1964, the band made an appearance at the Gaumont Theatre in Norwich.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones at Norwich Gaumont. April 25th 1964. - Credit: Archant

