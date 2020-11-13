News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

The Rocky Horror Show is heading to Norwich

person

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:38 AM November 13, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its 2021 UK tour Picture: Richar

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its 2021 UK tour Picture: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard - Credit: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard

Get ready to do the Time Warp again when hit musical The Rocky Horror Show heads to Norwich Theatre Royal on its 2021 UK tour.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is heading to Norwich Picture: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is heading to Norwich Picture: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard - Credit: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard

It will be at the theatre from Monday, June 14 to Saturday, June 19 and tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house.

It is an adventure they will never forget and the show combines science-fiction with horror, comedy and music, including classic songs ‘Damn It, Janet’ and ‘Time Warp’.

READ MORE: Netflix’s Jingle Jangle review: Norwich sparkles in musical set to become Christmas classic

The show was turned into a film in 1975, starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, and has since become a cult classic.

Richard O’Brien, the creator of Rocky Horror who also played Riff Raff in the film, said: “I am as thrilled as the parent of an irrepressible child must be when they see their offspring skipping and dancing with abandon regardless of the when, where or why of the reason for doing so, to tell you that The Rocky Horror Show will be allowed out to play again in 2021.

READ MORE: Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

You may also want to watch:

“We all need a bit of cheering up lately so, please, break out the fishnets and join us for the fun.”

Tickets start at £10 and go on general sale at 1pm on Friday, November 13 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus