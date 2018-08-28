Why has this Tombland tree grown stripes?

The stripey tree is advertising Total Ensemble Theatre Company's new production Boy in the Lighthouse. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

Visitors to Norwich’s Tombland have been left scratching their heads after red and white stripes appeared on one of its trees.

The red and white fabric stripes mysteriously appeared last week and cover the entire trunk of the tree, situated just outside the entrance to the Cathedral.

Despite conspiracies that a foliage-based game of Where’s Wally had hit the city, the eye-catching stripes are in fact to celebrate the launch of Total Ensemble Theatre Company’s new production The Boy in the Lighthouse.

The play, funded by the Aviva community fund, will run from Monday, October 22 until Saturday, October 27 as part of the Cathedral’s Hostry Festival.

The idea for the title of Boy in the Lighthouse was suggested by one of its cast members, Hugh Darrah, way back in 2015.

The piece takes the audience on a fantastical journey through the imagination of a boy, abandoned, isolated and living in an ancient, disused lighthouse.

