Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Published: 12:01 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM June 2, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is to make history when she becomes the first British monarch to reach their Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The UK is set to introduce a four-day bank holiday next summer, as Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

In 2022, there will be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world as communities and people come together to celebrate The Queen’s reign and seventy years of service.

Throughout the year, Her Majesty and members of the royal family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark this historic occasion with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June - one year from today.

A spokesman from Buckingham Palace said the extended bank holiday, from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, "will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the UK to come together to celebrate the milestone".

They continued: "The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service."

On Thursday June 2, over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional parade to mark The Queen's official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

On Friday June 3, a service of thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

On June 4, The Queen will be accompanied by members of the Royal Family as they attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

There will also be Platinum Party at the Palace, where the BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert.

Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend this special event and details of the ballot for UK residents to secure tickets will be released soon.

On Sunday June 5, communities are being invited to share food and fun with neighbours by organising street parties, picnics or garden BBQs, as part of The Big Lunch Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be held against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets, featuring over 5,000 people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

It will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume and celebrate the service of Her Majesty’s reign, as well as honouring the collective service of people and communities across the country.