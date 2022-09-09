Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
In pictures: The Queen's visits to Norwich through the years

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:51 AM September 9, 2022
The Queen inside the Castle Musuem, Norwich - meeting the Sheriff of Norwich, Bryan Gunn and his wif

The Queen inside the Castle Museum, Norwich - meeting the former Sheriff of Norwich and Norwich City goalkeeper Bryan Gunn - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visited Norwich many times over the years and also spent a large proportion of her life at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral on Thursday.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of her visits to schools, events, factories and more across Norwich.

Queen visiting Norwich 1961? c12502 pic to e used in edp2 3rd may 2010

The Queen visiting Norwich in 1961 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visits Norwich. Date: 1957

The Queen during a visit to Norwich in 1957 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visiting the UEA, Norwich pic taken 25th may 1994 c12923

The Queen visiting the UEA in 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen walking past the Sea Scouts at the Maundy Money Service at Norwich Cathedral pic taken 4

The Queen walking past the Sea Scouts at the Maundy Money Service at Norwich Cathedral in 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

THE QUEEN LEAVES THE FORUM TODAY

The Queen at the official opening of The Forum in 2002 - Credit: Archant Library

THE QUEEN OPENS THE FORUM

The Queen opening The Forum in 2002 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen inside the Castle Musuem, Norwich - meeting the Sheriff of Norwich, Bryan Gunn and his wif

The Queen inside the Castle Museum, Norwich - meeting the former Sheriff of Norwich and Norwich City goalkeeper Bryan Gunn - Credit: Archant Library

ROYAL FAMILY / QUEEN ELIZABETHTHE QUEEN CHATS TO CROWD AT MAUNDY SERVICE IN NORWICHDATE; 5TH A

The Queen chatting to the crowd in Norwich in 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at City Hall, Norwich. Date: 1968 24 may Lovett Archant print

The Queen at City Hall, Norwich, in 1968 - Credit: Archant Library

ROYAL FAMILY / QUEEN ELIZABETHTHE QUEEN AND LORD MAYOR ON THE BALCONY AT CITY HALL NORWICHDATE

The Queen and Lord Mayor during a visit to Norwich in 1968 - Credit: Archant Library

ROYAL FAMILY / QUEEN ELIZABETHTHE QUEEN VISITS CITY HALL NORWICHDATE; 1957C1476

The Queen during a visit to Norwich in 1957 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen
