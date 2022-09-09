In pictures: The Queen's visits to Norwich through the years

Gallery

The Queen inside the Castle Museum, Norwich - meeting the former Sheriff of Norwich and Norwich City goalkeeper Bryan Gunn - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visited Norwich many times over the years and also spent a large proportion of her life at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 surrounded by her family at her home in Balmoral on Thursday.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of her visits to schools, events, factories and more across Norwich.

The Queen visiting Norwich in 1961 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen during a visit to Norwich in 1957 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen visiting the UEA in 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen walking past the Sea Scouts at the Maundy Money Service at Norwich Cathedral in 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at the official opening of The Forum in 2002 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen opening The Forum in 2002 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen chatting to the crowd in Norwich in 1994 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen at City Hall, Norwich, in 1968 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen and Lord Mayor during a visit to Norwich in 1968 - Credit: Archant Library