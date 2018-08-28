Search

Norfolk rock band The Neutrinos mark 20 years in music with Arts Centre gig and poster exhibition

PUBLISHED: 13:26 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 19 January 2019

Karen Reilly, lead singer of Norwich band The Neutrinos. Photo: ALEXANDRA BONE

A maverick Norfolk rock band who made a career out of pushing boundaries are celebrating a milestone anniversary with a look back at their work over the last twenty years.

The Neutrinos poster for their gig at the Knitting Factory in New York, 2005. Poster: THE NEUTRINOSThe Neutrinos poster for their gig at the Knitting Factory in New York, 2005. Poster: THE NEUTRINOS

The Neutrinos formed in Norwich in 1999, and have been impressing fans with their unconventional approach to gigs ever since; from performing in complete darkness to playing on boats, animal hospitals, a bus depot, a tax office and a furniture warehouse.

And now the band - whose pioneering Klanghaus show was described by The Guardian as “the most innovative presentation of live music I’ve seen” - are giving audiences from over the years the chance to wander back through the archives, as they launch an free exhibition of gig posters with Norwich Arts Centre.

Lead singer Karen Reilly said: “It gives a small snapshot of what we’ve been up to over the last 20 years.

“Through the years we’ve developed a variety of styles for gig posters and we thought it would be interesting to see a selection of them together

Norwich band The Neutrinos and Great Yarmouth-born artist Sal Pittman pictured on the roof of the Southbank Royal Festival Hall, performing the show KlangHaus:On Air. Photo: SUBMITTEDNorwich band The Neutrinos and Great Yarmouth-born artist Sal Pittman pictured on the roof of the Southbank Royal Festival Hall, performing the show KlangHaus:On Air. Photo: SUBMITTED

“Some of the artists we have worked with - like Sal Pittman, and Paul Flack - have also created designs, video art and record sleeves for many other bands and record labels.”

The Neutrinos 20 Years of Noise exhibition runs from Tuesday, January 22, to Saturday, January 26 at the Norwich Arts Centre.

It can be seen free from 1pm to 5pm Tuesday to Friday; from 10am to 6pm on Saturday; and by ticket holders at evening events up to Sunday.

The exhibition includes the black-and-white poster for their very first show at the former Norwich music venue Fat Pauly’s.

The Neutrinos poster for their gig at the Norwich Arts Centre, 1999. Poster: THE NEUTRINOSThe Neutrinos poster for their gig at the Norwich Arts Centre, 1999. Poster: THE NEUTRINOS

The band have also sourced the poster from their first Arts Centre gig, when Lene Lovich who had a number one hit with Lucky Number was their support act, and posters from many of their London and first New York gigs and KlangHaus events in London, Edinburgh and elsewhere.

And other anniversary celebrations include their gig at the Arts Centre on Saturday, January 26, at 8pm, with special guests Graceland.

There will also be an extended interview and exclusive tracks on BBC Norfolk on Friday, January 25 and a Neutrinos Radio Hour programme on Future radio on Wednesday, January 23 at 6pm.

Tickets are £9.50, or £11.50 on the door. Call 01603 660 352 or visit www.norwichartscentre.co.uk.

Karen Reilly and Jon Baker of The Neutrinos. Photo: AMANDA SANDLAND-TAYLORKaren Reilly and Jon Baker of The Neutrinos. Photo: AMANDA SANDLAND-TAYLOR

Topic Tags:

