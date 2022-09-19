Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

City landlord shuts pub to attend Queen's funeral

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 3:25 PM September 19, 2022
Members of the public on The Mall in central London listen to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth I

Members of the public on The Mall in central London listen to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Among the crowds lining the streets of London on Monday was the landlord of a popular pub in Norwich.

Phil Cutter, who runs the Murderers in Timberhill, made the journey to the capital to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Mr Cutter and his family were at The Mall by 6am on September 19 and said the crowds were "exceptionally well natured". 

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

He added: "A moment that really stood out for me was when people sung the national anthem. It was played during the service at Westminster but outside everyone else sang along. It was very moving. 

"It was busy but very quiet. The two minute silence was impeccably observed bar a police officer sneezing which brought a moment of relief. 

"We were actually in London to drop our son at university and wanted to see the Queen lying in state. We wanted to pay our respects."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Denise Bradley

Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Aslef members at Greater Anglia are set to take part in a strike on September 15

Norfolk Live News

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill

Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon