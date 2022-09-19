City landlord shuts pub to attend Queen's funeral

Members of the public on The Mall in central London listen to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Among the crowds lining the streets of London on Monday was the landlord of a popular pub in Norwich.

Phil Cutter, who runs the Murderers in Timberhill, made the journey to the capital to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Cutter and his family were at The Mall by 6am on September 19 and said the crowds were "exceptionally well natured".

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

He added: "A moment that really stood out for me was when people sung the national anthem. It was played during the service at Westminster but outside everyone else sang along. It was very moving.

"It was busy but very quiet. The two minute silence was impeccably observed bar a police officer sneezing which brought a moment of relief.

"We were actually in London to drop our son at university and wanted to see the Queen lying in state. We wanted to pay our respects."