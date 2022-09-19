City landlord shuts pub to attend Queen's funeral
- Credit: PA
Among the crowds lining the streets of London on Monday was the landlord of a popular pub in Norwich.
Phil Cutter, who runs the Murderers in Timberhill, made the journey to the capital to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Cutter and his family were at The Mall by 6am on September 19 and said the crowds were "exceptionally well natured".
He added: "A moment that really stood out for me was when people sung the national anthem. It was played during the service at Westminster but outside everyone else sang along. It was very moving.
"It was busy but very quiet. The two minute silence was impeccably observed bar a police officer sneezing which brought a moment of relief.
"We were actually in London to drop our son at university and wanted to see the Queen lying in state. We wanted to pay our respects."