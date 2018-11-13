City pub that closed more than a decade ago put on market for £360,000

The Magpie pub on Magpie road, Norwich.

A former Norwich pub that closed more than a decade ago is back on the market - this time for £360,000.

The Magpie pub back in 1915. Pic: Submitted. The Magpie pub back in 1915. Pic: Submitted.

The Magpie pub, at Magpie Road, has been sitting empty ever since it shut in 2006.

Last year the premises was put up for sale for £500,000 after securing planning permission for two semi-detached houses and four flats in 2016.

But more than 12 months on and a buyer has still not been found.

Now the property has been put back on the market, this time with Brown and Co, which has put the guide price £140,000 lower.

The Magpie pub back in 2007. Photo: Paul Hewitt The Magpie pub back in 2007. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor with Brown and Co, said while there had been interest in the property, no one had come forward with the intention of running it as a pub again.

Explaining why it had been on the market for so long, she said: “Our clients bought it because a family member was a landlady a long time ago, so there is some historical value for them.”

She said because of that link, they had wanted to get a “reasonable” price for it.

The site has planning permission to convert the 19th century main pub building into four flats, and for the derelict stable at the rear to become two one-bed semi-detached houses.

Richard Dixon, pubs protection officer with the Norwich and Norfolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said it was always sad to see pubs go.

However, he said it this instance he could not see someone taking it back on as a pub.

“I don’t know if it is a loss of a pub at this stage,” Mr Dixon said. “I can’t see someone taking it on as one [a pub] now.”

Until 2010, the pub was owned by the city council, when it was sold.

For a spell, the pub had been known as the Weighing Machine and the Weighing Chains because of a weighing machine which hung from the building.

It was used to weigh wagons and their merchandise before they headed into the city via Magdalen Gates.

Records show the property’s first licensee was a John Barker between 1806 and 1807.

According to its listing with estate agents, the pub is a locally listed building with its current use classed as a public house.

