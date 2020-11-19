News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour heading to Norwich

person

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:48 AM November 19, 2020    Updated: 7:29 AM November 24, 2020
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg - Credit: Archant

Step inside the wardrobe into the magical world of Narnia as C.S. Lewis’ timeless tale will be brought to life on the Norwich Theatre Royal stage on its upcoming tour.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg - Credit: Archant

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday, April 9 2022 and follows siblings Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain.

After stepping through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia, they embark on a magical adventure in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, Aslan, the noble king of Narnia, and the evil White Witch.

READ MORE: The Rocky Horror Show is heading to Norwich

Chris Harper, producer of the show, said: “Following record-breaking success at the Leeds Playhouse and The Bridge Theatre in London, the Pevensie children will travel from Narnia to venues across the UK and Ireland.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg - Credit: Archant

“2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, but we can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this truly magical journey through the wardrobe.”

READ MORE: EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Tickets to Norwich go on sale on Wednesday, November 25 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg - Credit: Archant

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus