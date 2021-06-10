News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fly in zapper blamed as fire crews rush to restaurant

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:35 AM June 10, 2021   
Fire crews were called after an alarm went off at The Ivy restaurant in Norwich.

Staff were evacuated from a Norwich restaurant over fears of a fire – but it turned out to be a false alarm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed it was called to London Street at 10.03am on Thursday.

Staff from The Ivy Norwich Brasserie had gathered outside the building, but within minutes it was discovered that there was no fire.

Instead, it was a fly in a zapper which had caused the confusion after it set off the an alarm.

Mick Hughes, watch manager at Carrow Fire Station, said: "It was a false alarm caused by a fly in the zapper.

"Our message is to always test smoke alarms. Once a month give them a hoover as insects like spiders can get into detectors and cause false alarms."

Staff are back inside the restaurant, which will be able to trade as normal.

Fire crews were stood down at 10.10am.

