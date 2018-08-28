Search

Revealed: The health of Norwich’s high street

PUBLISHED: 11:46 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 02 November 2018

A new study of the nation's highstreets has revealed the Norwich has a healthier high street than Ipswich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich has a healthier high street than its nearest rival Ipswich, a new national survey has revealed.

A new report published by the Royal Society for Public Health has measured the health of the nation’s high streets.

Looking at 70 towns and cities across the UK, each location was scored according to the number of healthy and unhealthy businesses located in the main shopping areas.

Number one in the list was Grimsby making it the unhealthiest in the UK while at 70 Edinburgh was judged to be the healthiest.

Norwich came 41 out of 70, meaning the fine city has a healthier high street than Ipswich which came 28 out of 70.

Norwich also beat Plymouth, Colchester and Darlington but was topped by Chelmsford, Birmingham and Cambridge which were deemed to have healthier high streets.

Locations were scored on the number of businesses they have which promote healthy or unhealthy living, mental wellbeing and social interaction.

Streets with more fast food outlets, bookmakers, off licenses and tanning shops scored lower while pharmacies, health clubs and museums helped to improve high street scores.

