Norwich pub covers window with love letter to city

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:58 AM February 10, 2022
The window of The Garnet pub shop in Norwich has been covered in the words of a poem celebrating the city. 

The window of The Garnet pub shop in Norwich has been covered in the words of a poem celebrating the city. - Credit: Sam at The Garnet

A Norwich pub has covered the window of its shop with the words from a poem celebrating the fine city.

The team at The Garnet, nestled next to Norwich Market, opened a shop in the neighbouring unit last year selling food and drink, gifts and homewares. 

They have now written the words of the 'What is a Norwich?' poem by Piers Harrison-Reid, known as Piers the Poet, on its window.

The 'What is a Norwich?' poem on The Garnet pub window in Norwich. 

The 'What is a Norwich?' poem on The Garnet pub window in Norwich. - Credit: Sam at The Garnet

The poem celebrates the city's "cobbles and cathedrals" and "the best covered market in Britain".

The poem was commissioned by Visit Norwich for its City of Stories project and a video of Piers performing it was filmed at The Garnet in 2019. 

Lauren Gregory, owner of The Garnet, said: "We were asked to do a window as part of Love Light Norwich.

"What we love as a pub is Norwich so it was a no brainer to revisit the poem."

Love hearts with maps of Norwich at The Garnet shop. 

Love hearts with maps of Norwich at The Garnet shop. - Credit: Sam at The Garnet

Love Light Norwich is a free light festival organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) running from February 17 to 19. 

