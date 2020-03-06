Search

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:56 06 March 2020

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

A Norwich pub is hosting a fundraising event in aid of a four-year-old girl whose father died earlier this year aged 25.

The Garden House on Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Luke Boorman, from Norwich, was discovered inside an overturned car on the A47 on Friday, January 17 at the dual carriageway's junction with the B1108.

Now, The Garden House, in Pembroke Road, is hosting a fundraising event to raise as much money as it can for Mr Boorman's young daughter.

Taking place on Saturday, March 7, the event will kick off at 1pm and run until the pub closes.

Among the activities taking place during the day will be a raffle, tombola, children's games, sweet cart and karaoke.

Jonathan Childs, the landlord of the The Garden House, said: "It's a tragedy that Luke lost his life at such a young age so we are doing a fundraiser for his young daughter as Craft Union Pubs try to help their communities.

"As soon as we were aware of the accident our meet up Monday Club started planning the event collecting raffle prizes and selling tickets we have raised just under £1,600 in three weeks and hope to raise more this Saturday."

Maria Hisgrove, who volunteers with the pub's Monday Club and is helping organise the event, said the pub had a fantastic response from local businesses, including bars and clubs on Prince of Wales Road which had all donated prizes to the event.

She said: "It's just brought the community together, we're here for everybody, we've had an incredible reaction from people and we've had quite a lot of good feedback."

Karina Lynn, Mr Boorman's mother, said her family were incredibly grateful for all the pub had done.

She said: "As a family we're really happy with and really appreciate what the pub is doing."

Following Mr Boorman's death, Wymondham Rugby Club, where Mr Boorman worked as a chef, paid tribute to him. It said: "We pride ourselves in rugby on being a family and Luke was very much part of that family here at Wymondham.

"A tremendous and talented colleague and a very fine young man."

