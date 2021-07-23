Gallery
The Garage marks return of live arts with day of pop-up performances
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Flash mob performances, live music and the chance to meet Cinderella brought live arts to the streets of Norwich.
Norwich arts venue The Garage staged a day of summer fun to mark the start of the school holidays and promote the return of activities and classes.
A stage outside The Forum saw live music from Finn Doherty, Bridget Holmes, Amelia Stephanides and Jøra The Førtuneteller.
The Garage‘s companies FleX, Connect and Pulse staged performances, while tutors took the fun to the streets with impromptu pop-up displays around the city centre.
Youngsters also got the chance to meet Cinderella from My First Panto while there were free class taster sessions.
Garage Trust executive director Adam Taylor said: “It’s a tough year for the cultural sector and this is about giving back to the city that has supported us so well with a fun day.
“It’s about saying our studios and classes are open again in September and we are ready to welcome back young people who have spent so long at home.”
