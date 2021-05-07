Norwich social enterprise to run staff bistro for Kettle Foods

Published: 10:41 AM May 7, 2021

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed in Norwich - Credit: The Feed

A social enterprise which provides food for vulnerable people has been chosen to operate a staff bistro in Norwich.

The Feed has teamed up with Kettle Foods to prepare locally sourced food for 324 employees at the latter's Bowthorpe site.

Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed said: "As a social enterprise we want to generate as much of our revenue as we can and operating Kettle's bistro gives us a new way to do this."

It is also hoped the move will provide work experience placements for people to learn skills required for a new career path.

Ashley Hicks, managing director of Kettle Foods, said he is excited about the launch of the new locally sourced meals over the next few months.

Ashley Hicks, managing director of Kettle Foods - Credit: Submitted

The Feed, set up in 2014 with a café on Prince of Wales Road, supports unemployed people for reasons such as homelessness, ill heath, addiction or offence history.