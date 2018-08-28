Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Catering firm’s café to help people at risk of homelessness

PUBLISHED: 20:01 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:01 30 November 2018

The Feed’s new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.

The Feed’s new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.

Steve Adams 2018 : 07398 238853

Doors have opened at a new café in Norwich following a successful crowdfunding campaign which raised £20,000.

The Feed’s new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.The Feed’s new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.

The Feed is a Norwich-based social enterprise and charity that provides training and support to people at risk of homelessness and have major barriers to employment such as mental health problems and addiction problems.

Lucy Webb, corporate fundraiser at The Feed, said: “We have had an amazing day with a fantastic turnout. It’s been very humbling to have so much support from the community in our new venture. We hope The Feed will be a place where everybody feels welcome.”

In March 2014, ‘Feed’ were first called the LEAP project in and were registered as a Community Interest Company to combine business with doing good, changing the perception of homelessness across the public and private sectors.

Since 2017 The Feed has had a partnership with Kettle Foods.

The Feeds new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.The Feeds new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.

Miss Webb said: “We help people who have experienced homelessness, helping people access long term housing, training and employment. Our food makes a difference.

“We would love people to come and use our new cafe, the prices are great and its good to know that all profits from it are going to a great cause.”

In their new home, they also have a meeting room which they plan rent out to businesses.

Miss Webb said: “ We really want to community to take ownership of this place.”

The Feed’s new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.The Feed’s new café on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich that opened following a successful crowd funding campaign which raised £20,000.

The café, in Prince of Wales Road, is open between 8am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday, and will serve barista coffee from the Norwich Green Farm roastery and food to eat in or takeaway.

The café also has WiFi and is a short walk from Norwich railway station.

For more information visit:  https://thefeed.org.uk/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Traders warn Anglia Square will be ‘boarded-up shell’ if £271m revamp is rejected

James Wade, deputy chair of the Magdalen Street Area and Anglia Square Traders Association. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Do you recognise them? Police hope to track down two men after Norwich stabbings

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Cosmetic surgery firm launches investigation after Norwich mum’s death 17 days after breast augmentation

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide