Catering firm’s café to help people at risk of homelessness
PUBLISHED: 20:01 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:01 30 November 2018
Doors have opened at a new café in Norwich following a successful crowdfunding campaign which raised £20,000.
The Feed is a Norwich-based social enterprise and charity that provides training and support to people at risk of homelessness and have major barriers to employment such as mental health problems and addiction problems.
Lucy Webb, corporate fundraiser at The Feed, said: “We have had an amazing day with a fantastic turnout. It’s been very humbling to have so much support from the community in our new venture. We hope The Feed will be a place where everybody feels welcome.”
In March 2014, ‘Feed’ were first called the LEAP project in and were registered as a Community Interest Company to combine business with doing good, changing the perception of homelessness across the public and private sectors.
Since 2017 The Feed has had a partnership with Kettle Foods.
Miss Webb said: “We help people who have experienced homelessness, helping people access long term housing, training and employment. Our food makes a difference.
“We would love people to come and use our new cafe, the prices are great and its good to know that all profits from it are going to a great cause.”
In their new home, they also have a meeting room which they plan rent out to businesses.
Miss Webb said: “ We really want to community to take ownership of this place.”
The café, in Prince of Wales Road, is open between 8am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday, and will serve barista coffee from the Norwich Green Farm roastery and food to eat in or takeaway.
The café also has WiFi and is a short walk from Norwich railway station.
For more information visit: https://thefeed.org.uk/