City manager might be gone - but city 'superhero' the Farke Knight lives on

For years relentless fundraiser Lee Clark has collected cash as city superhero the Farke Knight.

But the first question his two daughters Isabelle and Emily asked when news of Daniel Farke's sacking broke: "Does this mean you won't be the Farke Knight any more?"

The lifelong Canary fan, who has raised more than £170,000 for 30 different charity has given his answer - the Farke Knight lives on.

Mr Clark, who lives in Southend, has become a familiar sight for fans at Carrow Road as his superhero alter ego, donning a bright yellow and green cape, mask and wig to raise cheers and smiles on matchdays.

Now Daniel Farke has been consigned to the Norwich City history books though, Mr Clark is keen to help preserve the German's legacy through his unique character.

The 40-year-old said: "It's the question I get asked more than any other - what will happen to the Farke Knight when Daniel Farke leaves Norwich? Will I carry on?

"Well as long as people still want to see the Farke Knight, he will live on.

"We've had an amazing four years under Daniel Farke. The character was inspired by him - without Daniel Farke there never would've been the Farke Knight."

Mr Clark created the character for his two daughters, Isabelle and Emily, both 11, but it has since evolved to have a cult following which he uses to help charitable causes.

And he said he was "shocked" to learn of the head coach's dismissal - particular as it came after the club's first win of the season.

He said: "I can see why they did it, the Chelsea game was so poor that if I thought they were going to do it, it would have been then. I just didn't see it coming on Saturday.

"I'm a bit devastated really, I would have loved it if he had been able to turn things around after everything he's done. I wanted him to stay

"He has given me so, so many happy memories and I will be forever grateful."