Fourth time lucky? Hotel saves couple's wedding after they quit pub

Video

Published: 1:29 PM June 2, 2021

Trina Lake and Bradley Richards who are leaving as managers of The Crown pub in Costessey. - Credit: Archant

A couple who lost their wedding reception venue after quitting as managers of a Norfolk pub have had their big day rescued by a hotel.

Trina Lake, 42, and Bradley Richards, 33, have managed The Crown on Norwich Road, Costessey, for nearly three years but decided to leave the business and focus on family life after noise complaints over the past 18 months.

The engaged couple, who met at the pub as customers, had planned to marry on August 1 last year, May 2 this year and August 14 next year.

Because of coronavirus restrictions and financial issues they changed venues and chose August 21 this year to get married at St Edmund's Church in Costessey, followed by a reception at The Crown.

But due to concerns over more noise complaints and the emotional connections to the pub the couple decided to look for another reception venue.

And through a customer at The Crown, who works at Sprowston Manor Hotel and Country Club, they were offered the hotel's golf clubhouse which is not usually available to hire.

Miss Lake said: "It has made us feel relieved. There is no way I could have my reception at The Crown anymore knowing there could be complaints. It would also be too emotional. It is getting harder and harder to be here. I don't want to spend my wedding day crying."

She said the new managers of the Stonegate Group-run pub were due to move in on July 19.

Miss Lake, who shares four children with her fiance, said it felt surreal that the wedding was happening and that they would celebrate their wedding in front of 85 people in the church and 150 for the reception.

The former carer, who might go back into that work after leaving the pub, said the couple would continue with the wedding and alter numbers if the June 21 restriction easing was delayed.

She added: "It will be nice being husband and wife and not go through the stress of running a pub. Our family is the most important thing."

Miss Lake praised the messages of support from The Crown customers since she announced they were leaving.

"It is heartbreaking but we made the right decision," she added.

She encouraged people to support the new managers when they started.