News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Video

Fourth time lucky? Hotel saves couple's wedding after they quit pub

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:29 PM June 2, 2021   
The Crown Pub Costessey is set to re open 4th July after lock down restrictions are lifted. Landlord

Trina Lake and Bradley Richards who are leaving as managers of The Crown pub in Costessey. - Credit: Archant

A couple who lost their wedding reception venue after quitting as managers of a Norfolk pub have had their big day rescued by a hotel.

Trina Lake, 42, and Bradley Richards, 33, have managed The Crown on Norwich Road, Costessey, for nearly three years but decided to leave the business and focus on family life after noise complaints over the past 18 months.

The engaged couple, who met at the pub as customers, had planned to marry on August 1 last year, May 2 this year and August 14 next year.

Because of coronavirus restrictions and financial issues they changed venues and chose August 21 this year to get married at St Edmund's Church in Costessey, followed by a reception at The Crown.

But due to concerns over more noise complaints and the emotional connections to the pub the couple decided to look for another reception venue.

And through a customer at The Crown, who works at Sprowston Manor Hotel and Country Club, they were offered the hotel's golf clubhouse which is not usually available to hire.

Miss Lake said: "It has made us feel relieved. There is no way I could have my reception at The Crown anymore knowing there could be complaints. It would also be too emotional. It is getting harder and harder to be here. I don't want to spend my wedding day crying."

She said the new managers of the Stonegate Group-run pub were due to move in on July 19.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed
  2. 2 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
  3. 3 Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers
  1. 4 Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich
  2. 5 Former pub and Indian restaurant bought by Sprowston town council
  3. 6 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
  4. 7 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
  5. 8 Fan zone for England's Euro matches coming to Norwich
  6. 9 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
  7. 10 Senior City Hall officer handed £150,000 redundancy package

Miss Lake, who shares four children with her fiance, said it felt surreal that the wedding was happening and that they would celebrate their wedding in front of 85 people in the church and 150 for the reception.

The former carer, who might go back into that work after leaving the pub, said the couple would continue with the wedding and alter numbers if the June 21 restriction easing was delayed.

She added: "It will be nice being husband and wife and not go through the stress of running a pub. Our family is the most important thing."

Miss Lake praised the messages of support from The Crown customers since she announced they were leaving.

"It is heartbreaking but we made the right decision," she added.

She encouraged people to support the new managers when they started.

Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The temporary traffic lights along Bracondale and Queens Road.

Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The former Liquid nightclub in Norwich, which will be home to a new club

New nightclub with rooftop bar set to open in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus