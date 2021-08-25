Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'

Published: 5:13 PM August 25, 2021

The Compleat Angler in Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Denise Bradley

A city centre watering hole is closed with multiple signs being put up to alert customers no drinks are being served at the premises.

The Compleat Angler in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, has shut its doors with no trade taking place at the pub on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Signs put up in the windows of the pub state 'closed due to massive staff shortages'.

The pub had previously been advertising for new team members to join in a social media post on August 15.

Among the roles being sought were cleaning duties, serving drinks, cash handling and food.

The pub and its operator Greene King have been contacted for comment.

A sign at the Compleat Angler in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

The pub has been known as the Compleat Angler since March 1974.

It was originally founded as the Toll House and later became the Railway Tavern, then the Norfolk Railway House until late 1973.

Refurbishment of the pub was completed in July 2001 at a reported cost of £180,000 before further refurbishment took place in November 2013, costing £216,000.

Further refurbishment took place in the summer of 2019 when it was closed for a couple of weeks.

The pub had been a popular destination for away fans ahead of football matches at Carrow Road.

But since becoming manager of the pub at the end of 2016, lifelong Canaries fan Andy Coe changed the boozer into a home fans only spot.

Mr Coe believed the pub's reputation as an away fans pub was killing trade.