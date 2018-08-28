Search

National pet care charity appeal for Norfolk volunteers

PUBLISHED: 12:21 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 25 October 2018

Cinnamon Trust

Cinnamon Trust

Cinnamon Trust

A charity which helps those coping with a terminal illness look after their pets is looking for volunteers in Norfolk.

Dog walking volunteers for the Cinnamon Trust meeting the Mayor Shirley Weymouth at the town hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassDog walking volunteers for the Cinnamon Trust meeting the Mayor Shirley Weymouth at the town hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The Cinnamon Trust is urgently looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Norfolk and their eight-year-old Jack Russell, Robbie.

A spokesperson from The Cinnamon Trust said: “All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them.

“Teams take it in turns to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie’s cage or cats litter trays.”

People interesting in volunteering and would like to register or even have a quick chat about what is involved call Sally or Tressa direct on 01736 758707.

Rocky on a walk with volunteer Sally and her Cockapoo Maisie. Picture: The Cinnamon Trust.Rocky on a walk with volunteer Sally and her Cockapoo Maisie. Picture: The Cinnamon Trust.

Alternatively those interested can email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk

