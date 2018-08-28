National pet care charity appeal for Norfolk volunteers
PUBLISHED: 12:21 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 25 October 2018
Cinnamon Trust
A charity which helps those coping with a terminal illness look after their pets is looking for volunteers in Norfolk.
The Cinnamon Trust is urgently looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Norfolk and their eight-year-old Jack Russell, Robbie.
A spokesperson from The Cinnamon Trust said: “All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them.
“Teams take it in turns to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie’s cage or cats litter trays.”
People interesting in volunteering and would like to register or even have a quick chat about what is involved call Sally or Tressa direct on 01736 758707.
Alternatively those interested can email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk