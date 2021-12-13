Your chance to work from the pub with unlimited tea or coffee 

Video

If you get distracted or feel lonely working from home then you can take advantage of a Norfolk pub's 'workstation' deal instead.

The Cellar House in Eaton, on the outskirts of Norwich, is offering three-hour slots starting between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

There are three spaces available each day and it is in response to the government's latest working from home advice.

It costs £12pp and includes free WiFi and power, unlimited tea or coffee and a sandwich or scone, with free parking and cycle bays too.

Landlady Victoria MacDonald, 51, who has run the pub for nine years, said: "From a mental health point of view, working from home is not good for everyone.

"People may feel lonely or stranded and we wanted to offer an alternative environment where people can feel comfortable for three hours with their laptop."

There is a post office inside the pub, which Mrs MacDonald also runs, if you need to send some Christmas cards too.

The workstation deal first launched in September 2020 and ran until the pubs had to shut at the end of the year as Norfolk went into Tier 4 and then lockdown.

When pubs reopened indoors in May, it was offered again, but it has been on the backburner since this summer with more people returning to offices.

Mrs MacDonald said: "Since the latest government statement we have brought it back and it has been pretty popular, it is all about people feeling confident to go somewhere."

With mainly smaller groups booking Christmas parties, the pub has not seen many cancellations.

Mrs MacDonald is also on the executive committee of The Campaign for Pubs and said she is more concerned about city venues, with people worried about larger gatherings.

Mrs MacDonald added: "Pubs based in city centres really rely on those big Christmas parties.

"As we are in a more residential area we do more small and family groups - though Christmas is still not what it normally is."

Book a workstation at 01603 454511.