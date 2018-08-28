Video

Village pub ‘goes to town’ on Halloween despite flood damage

Tracey Fairweather outside The Buck pub where she's decorated up for Halloween. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

A village pub has ‘pulled the stops out’ for Halloween, despite undergoing refurbishment following a flood.

Visitors to The Buck in Morley St Botolph on Wednesday, October 31 were greeted with all manner of spooks and ghouls.

Mother-of-two and Buck customer Tracey Fairweather has transformed the pub into a one-night-only Halloween ‘nightmare’ for three years.

Landlady Leslie Curruthers said the fact the inside of the pub is being refurbished following a serious flood in June was not going to stop them from continuing a budding tradition.

She said: “She’s really gone to town this time, and it’s getting bigger and bigger every year. We have holograms with ghosts coming out of the ground, and Tracey is dressing up as an old lady in a bed, and chasing people.

“It really is quite something and we have people coming from miles away with their kids.”

