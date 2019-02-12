Search

Sunshine and Showers

Hair salon continues to bloom after relocating to new premises in garden centre

PUBLISHED: 17:28 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 18 February 2019

The team at The Bloomin' Hair Salon in Taverham Nursery Centre. Picture; Annette Warnes

The team at The Bloomin' Hair Salon in Taverham Nursery Centre. Picture; Annette Warnes

Archant

A Norwich hair salon is going from strength to strength after relocating to a new premises.

The Bloomin’ Hair Salon, run by mother and daughter duo Annette Warnes and Terri Harris relocated from Bawdeswell Garden Centre to Taverham Nursery Centre in September last year after the garden centre was given permission by Broadland Council to expand its retail offering.

Now, despite only being in the new premises for a matter of months, the pair have already built a successful following and filled a gap in the area for a hair salon.

Ms Warnes, 57, said the duo had been looking to expand for a while when the opportunity in Taverham arose, she said: “We were extremely busy (in Bawdeswell) and we needed to grow the premises and move on.

Adding that the salon had kept around 80pc of its customers when it relocated, Ms Warnes said the business had also gained a lot of new clients, to the extent that they hoped to take on a new stylist in the near future.

She said: “There was a real need for a salon in Taverham, since we have been here we have been so busy and we pick up new clients regularly.”

Commenting on running the business with her daughter Ms Warnes said the pair loved working together: “We have worked together for a lot of years and we just get on extremely well and work very well together.

“It just comes very naturally to us,” she said.

Expanding the range of services and products included at the salon to include vegan products Ms Warnes said: “They’re extremely good for your hair and what ever we do with people’s hair we want the product to look good and do good,” she said.

