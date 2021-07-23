Where are the best rooftop terraces in Norwich?
Oak Bar and Terrace, Yarmouth Road
This is one of the largest terraces in the city and the creation of owner Marcus Pearcey. Tables are well-spaced out and food and drink is served using an app so no need to queue.
Gonzo's Tearoom, London Street
Go up several flights of stairs and you'll find a large, partially covered terrace which was created back in 2018 and has been a huge hit. Plenty of tables, a bar and even fake green grass comes with a convivial atmosphere and lots of music. Food served to your table including Gonzo's own foil wrapped goodies. Tables come with individual heaters. But you need to book as it's hugely popular.
Rooftop Gardens, Union Building, Rose Lane
One of the most popular places if you want a panoramic view of Norwich. Situated with outdoor seating under the stars, the areas are equipped with heaters for when the weather turns cold and a full menu of food, drinks and plenty of cocktails. Just sit back and enjoy the skyline including a wonderful view of Norwich Cathedral.
Mr Postle's Apothecary, 2 Upper King Street
This has a cosy roof terrace perfect for enjoying its cocktail 'potions.' They also serve a range of small plates, wings and burgers and there is often live music in the downstairs bar.
Mysagarden, Castle Meadow
This proved hugely successful when it opened opposite the castle last year. It will operate until September with a bar and food from the likes of Don Txoko, Thornham Oyster Co, Figbar and the Urban Eatery. Again, booking is essential for this venue.
Zaks Waterside, Barrack Street
Lots of people don't know that this American diner, run under Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, has an elevated outside terrace overlooking the river. Booking is needed as there are just a few tables outside which come with special umbrellas for bad weather and outdoor heating. Diners enjoy table service for drinks and order the delicious foil wrapped burgers from the outside van.