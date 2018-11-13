Norwich teddy bear shop celebrates special birthday with 20pc off all stock

Robert Stone, the proprietor, surrounded by bears at The Bear Shop at Elm Hill, the best known independent bear shop in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Bear Shop in Norwich is celebrating the 13-year anniversary of its Charlie Bears range by hosting a special event this week.

Bears of all colours, shapes and sizes at The Bear Shop at Elm Hill, the best known independent bear shop in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bears of all colours, shapes and sizes at The Bear Shop at Elm Hill, the best known independent bear shop in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The well-known shop, on Elm Hill, has been open for almost 29 years and sells a wide assortment of bears – both for collectors and children – including Steiff, Hermann, and Charlie Bears.

And on Saturday, November 17, it will be discounting all of its stock by 20pc for one day only.

The Bear Shop, on Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Bear Shop, on Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The shop will also be selling a limited birthday edition Charlie Bear, which costs £50 and comes in a sealed collector’s box.

Robert Stone, who owns and lives above The Bear Shop, said: “Teddy bears are a special friend, perhaps more so than any other toy animal. Many children keep their bears all their lives.

“Every year there is a special birthday edition Charlie Bear, and no two are exactly the same as they are all hand finished. Even we aren’t able to open the box and have a look until the day they go on sale.”

One in 12 of the birthday edition bears’ certificates will have been signed by designer Charlie Morris herself, who founded the company in 2005 and co-owns it with her husband William.

Mr Stone said that the shop usually sells out of the boxes on the day, but any that remain unsold will become available for customers who were not able to attend the event to buy.

This will be possible either by going into the shop or by ordering on the phone or online with disabled customers having first priority.

