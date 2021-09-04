News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Golfing event raises £8,000 for hospice and MS charity

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:24 PM September 4, 2021   
Jamie Goose, Hugo Stevenson and Robert Barnard at The Barnard Charity Golf Day.

An annual golfing event has raised £8,000 towards the build of a new Norfolk hospice.  

The Barnard Charity Golf Day held at Bawburgh Golf Club raised £8,000 which will be split between the Priscilla Bacon Hospice and the MS Society. 

Eighteen teams took part in the day, raising money for the charities through team entries, sponsorship opportunities, a raffle and silent auction. 

The event has been running at the course for over 30 years and has raised more than £250,000 during this time. 

Hugo Stevenson, head of operations and fundraising for Priscilla Bacon Hospice said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Barnard Charity Golf Day has been such a success raising £8,000 again this year.  

“The money raised gets us ever closer to our £12.5 million fundraising target, which will enable us to build the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice for the people of Norfolk and Waveney.” 

Jamie Goose, Tony Knappett, Val Knappett, Andrew Stone and Robert Barnard at The Barnard Charity Golf Day.

