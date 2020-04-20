Think you know Norwich? Take our ultimate street view quiz
PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 20 April 2020
Archant
Do you know your Prince of Wales Road from your Pottergate? And Fishergate from Fye Bridge Street?
Whether you’re at home with the children during lockdown, or working from the living room, most of us are in need of ways to pass the time every so often.
So we’ve created a street view quiz of Norwich, testing your knowledge of some of the city’s best and lesser-known streets.
Once you’re done, if you’re in the mood for another challenge you can take our 50-question bumper Norwich City quiz, and look back at how some of the city’s former pubs used to look for a blast from the past.
• To keep up with coronavirus news where you are, join our Facebook page here.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.