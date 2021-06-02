Published: 10:20 AM June 2, 2021

Electric car maker plans to open a service centre in Norwich as part of UK expansion. - Credit: Tesla

Tesla has set its sights on Norwich as part of a major expansion across the UK.

The electric car maker currently operates from 26 locations in the UK, including 19 service centres, 16 of which contain showrooms.

It has opened four new locations so far in 2021 and has said it is set to open a service centre in Norwich.

The city is listed as ‘coming soon’ on the company website and a spokesman confirmed the plans but said they could not specify a location or timescale.

The Department for Transport said 13.6pc of new cars sold in the past four months had a plug.

With 6.5m UK households saying they plan to buy an electric car by 2030, Tesla is undergoing a fast expansion. In the past 12 months, it has opened 10 new locations around the UK.

The company already has locations at King's Lynn and Elveden on its network of charging stations - called Superchargers.