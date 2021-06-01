Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
- Credit: Archant
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment after flipping her car onto its side.
Emergency services were called to the A140 Ipswich Road at Keswick just after 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.
Norfolk Police said the grey Peugeot involved was on its side between a petrol station and a barrier at the Harford Tesco store.
Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham used hydraulic equipment at the scene to cut the injured driver free from the car.
She was then treated and taken to hospital.
And East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance was called out to a road traffic collision on Ipswich Road in Norwich just after 9.15pm.
"An adult woman was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment."
