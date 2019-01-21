Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk Tesco stores slash price of Cadbury Freddos to 10p

21 January, 2019 - 14:24
Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

After calls from the public to reduce the price of Freddos, Tesco will be selling the chocolate bars at 10p each - for one week only.

Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: ArchantFreddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

The bar, which ordinarily costs around 25p, will be on sale at the lower price from Monday, January 21 across all national stores, including those in Norfolk.

Cadbury reduced the price of the bar from 30p to 25p in March last year, but the public continued to call for the product to return to its original price of 10p.

Tesco’s special deal is part of a wider range of celebratory price drops which the supermarket has launched to mark its centenary year.

Chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: “We understand that the nation wanted to see the price of the iconic Freddo chocolate bars return to the original price of 10p.

“Given we are celebrating 100 years of great value, we’re really pleased to have been able to give our customers what they want, and have some fun at the same time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Older drivers should have health checks, Norfolk driving instructors say

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Argos has everything’ - Canaries player stuns fans with his favourite thing about Norwich

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Norwich Airport flight diverted to Southend

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists