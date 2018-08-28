Search

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

PUBLISHED: 08:23 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 22 January 2019

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

A popular supermarket in a Norfolk village is set to close for a month.

The Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month for maintainance work. Photo: SubmittedThe Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month for maintainance work. Photo: Submitted

The Tesco Express on Great Melton Rd in Hethersett announced it would be closing from Sunday January 27 until Monday February 25 to carry out essential maintenance in the store.

As well as closing the shop, the cash point located on the outside wall will be out of action for the duration of the work.

A sign notifying visitors of the closure also directs customers to the closest Tesco Express store, which is just over 3 miles away on Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford.

A spokesperson for Tesco said all staff at the Hethersett store would be sent to nearby stores to work during the closure and that the team was looking forward to welcoming customers to the newly renovated store next month.

Topic Tags:

