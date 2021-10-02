Temporary bus stop in place due to crane lift at hospital

Published: 7:50 AM October 2, 2021 Updated: 7:51 AM October 2, 2021

First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A temporary bus stop has been put in place this morning, due to a crane lift at the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital.

First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

The company wrote: “Due to a crane lift at the Plaza of the hospital, buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am."

🚧 Norfolk and Norwich



Due to a crane lift at the Plaza of the hospital, buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am. pic.twitter.com/6QtRTXioEd — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 2, 2021