Temporary bus stop in place due to crane lift at hospital
Published: 7:50 AM October 2, 2021 Updated: 7:51 AM October 2, 2021
A temporary bus stop has been put in place this morning, due to a crane lift at the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital.
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.
The company wrote: “Due to a crane lift at the Plaza of the hospital, buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am."