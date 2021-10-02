News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Temporary bus stop in place due to crane lift at hospital

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:50 AM October 2, 2021    Updated: 7:51 AM October 2, 2021
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am. 

First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A temporary bus stop has been put in place this morning, due to a crane lift at the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital. 

First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am. 

The company wrote: “Due to a crane lift at the Plaza of the hospital, buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am." 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

petrol queues at asda boundary road norwich

Norwich Live | Updated

WATCH: Extraordinary queues for petrol in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The danger bush at Chapel Field gardens has been trimmed to improve visibility for passing pedestrians

At last, danger bush gets the chop!

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Ella Jakaj, 36, who runs Ruby's stall on Norwich Market

'We are not scared': Market traders square up to coffee giant

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Edward (centre) with his sister Kate and her baby

NHS

'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon