Proactive teenagers create underwater calendar for overseas charity adventure

17-year-old friends Olivia Slomkowska (left) and Jasmin Pegge have produced an underwater charity fundraising calendar to help them raise �5,500 to go to Borneo for 4 weeks to work in community and help environment. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

A teenage diver and budding photographer has combined her talents to create a calendar for an adventure of a lifetime.

Paston College student Jasmin Pegge, 17, from Holt Road in Norwich, put together the 2021 calendar featuring shots she has taken over the past three years of marine life in Egypt, Bali and Indonesia.

She put together the item during lockdown with her friend, Olivia Slomkowska, 17, from Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich.

The friends are hoping to take part in a month-long charity trip helping people and the natural environment on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia next August, organised by Camps International.

But they need to raise £4,500 each before they embark on their adventure.

Miss Pegge, who went on her first diving trip aged eight while on a holiday in Mexico, said: “We don’t know what to expect when we get to Borneo. It is good to escape the reality of what you know.

“We went into lockdown so we wanted to be proactive. There is a difference in people saying they want to do something and then messing around and not doing it. I want to take a different approach.”

The A-level student, who hopes to study marine and natural history photography at Falmouth University, described photography as a passion which started when she was 12.

After taking pictures of wildlife she was given an underwater camera.

Her favourite page of the calendar, sponsored by local businesses, is December featuring a clown fish off Egypt, which won her third place in the youth category of the World Oceans Day 2020 international picture competition.

Miss Slomkowska, who wants to study medicine and lives on Holt Road, Norwich, said: “I want to experience a different culture. It will be good to physically help people.”

She also started diving aged eight while in Egypt.

The 17-year-old, who loves looking for little fish underwater, described the hobby as relaxing.

She plans to organise another fundraiser by selling hoodies and t-shirts featuring her own designs.

The calendar costs £10 and to order email borneo2021fundraiser@gmail.com or search Jasmin and Olivia camp Borneo fundraiser on Facebook.