Teenage cyclist seriously injured in crash with car
PUBLISHED: 13:43 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 August 2020
A 16-year-old cyclist has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Hellesdon that closed a road for seven hours.
Police were called to the A1067 Drayton High Road at around 8.20pm on Saturday after the collision between a blue VW Polo and the cyclist, a 16-year-old girl, who were travelling in the same direction towards Norwich.
The road was closed until 3.20am on Sunday while emergency services carried out an initial investigation.
The teenager was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
The driver, a man in his late teens, was uninjured.
Norfolk Police has appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and asked for dashcam footage.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 523 of 8 August.
