Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

PUBLISHED: 08:34 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 08 July 2019

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

Archant

Homes in an area of Norwich have been affected by a power cut this morning due to a fault with a piece of electrical equipment.

Postcodes in NR3 areas of the city are potentially affected by the outage, with systems expected to be back up and running by 10.30am.

An update on UK Power Networks' live map says: "There is currently a power cut in this area.

"Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible.

You may also want to watch:

"We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.

"A fault has occurred on a piece of our electrical equipment which controls the power to your home."

The number of customers affected by the outage, which was reported at 5.32am on Monday, July 8, is unknown.

And power is estimated to be restored between 9.30am and 10.30am today.

Affected postcodes include NR3 1 and NR3 3 addresses.

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

A power cut is affecting homes in area of Norwich after an electrical fault. Photo: UK Power Networks

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Road closed for month in village near Norwich

Burnt House Lane will be closed for 26 days to allow sewage work. Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Crash on A47 Acle Straight causing ‘significant delays’

The Acle Straight. Pic: Archant Library.

Norwich pub up for national award

The Murderers is up for best sports pub in the Great British Pub Awards. Photo: Steve Adams

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists