Power cut affecting homes in area of Norwich after electrical fault

Homes in an area of Norwich have been affected by a power cut this morning due to a fault with a piece of electrical equipment.

Postcodes in NR3 areas of the city are potentially affected by the outage, with systems expected to be back up and running by 10.30am.

An update on UK Power Networks' live map says: "There is currently a power cut in this area.

"Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.

"A fault has occurred on a piece of our electrical equipment which controls the power to your home."

The number of customers affected by the outage, which was reported at 5.32am on Monday, July 8, is unknown.

And power is estimated to be restored between 9.30am and 10.30am today.

Affected postcodes include NR3 1 and NR3 3 addresses.