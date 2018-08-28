Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Plans in place to improve broadband speeds after slowest streets in Norfolk revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:50 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:50 17 December 2018

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband in Norfolk. PHOTO: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic / James Bass © 2011

Norfolk County Council has said plans are in place to improve broadband speeds in the county on some of the worst streets in Norfolk, according to figures, with some already having access to superfast broadband.

Figures showed the worst ten streets in Norfolk and Waveney for broadband download speeds, with the worst being Breck Road, Weston Longville, between Norwich and Dereham, which had an average download speed of 1.210mbps.

The council has said a planned solution is in place, subject to survey in early 2020, as is the same for Melton Road, Hindolveston, near Fakenham.

It also said that residents of Kings Street, Norwich and School Road, Horning should already have access to superfast broadband, which has download speeds of 24mbps+, as should Mautby Lane, Runham near Great Yarmouth.

In The Cottages, Alethorpe, Little Snoring, no solution is planned which means it will therefore be within the scope of the next Better Broadband for Norfolk contract and in Bridge Road, High Kelling near Holt and in Sheringwood, Beeston Regis near Sheringham, some better coverage is planned subject to a survey.

However, this will not cover every property, meaning those not covered will be within the scope of the next contract.

In Stacksford, Old Buckenham, near Attleborough, an upgrade is planned in 2019 and a new fibre enabled cabinet is currently being implemented to improve speeds on Mill Road, Carleton Rode, also near Attleborough.

The Better Broadband for Norfolk programme is set to deliver 95% coverage across the county by the end of March 2020, with the aim to make sure that every home and business in Norfolk has access to superfast broadband.

The newest contract is expected to be signed early next year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Call to back People’s Vote is voted down by Uttlesford councillors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

#includeImage($article, 225)

New climate change group makes campaign debut in town market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winter Fayre raises record sum for town school

#includeImage($article, 225)

All-weather Christmas ice skating in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Eight skating tips you should know before gliding onto city ice rink

Some of the first customers to visit Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Behind the scenes: What goes on at Norwich’s NHS walk-in centre?

Norwich walk-in centre advanced nurse practitioner Lisa Townshend uses closure strips on Neil Ferris' hand. Photo: Geraldine Scott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists