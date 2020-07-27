Beryl Bikes scheme goes electric with powered cycles

Pedal assist electric e-Bikes have been added to Norwich rental scheme to encourage longer journeys. Picture: Beryl Bikes ADAMSLAMAPHOTO@GMAIL.COM

People will have the chance to glide as well as pedal with electric cycles set to be added to Norwich’s Beryl Bikes rental scheme.

The bike share scheme, brought to the city earlier this year by the Transport for Norwich Partnership, is introducing the first of their pedal assist bikes this week with an initial roll out of 25 Beryl e-Bikes.

Funded through the government’s Transforming Cities programme, the number will grow throughout the year to support journeys and commutes that could be taken by two wheels, but are often made by private or public motor vehicles.

The scheme hopes its standard Beryl Bikes will continue to be used for the majority of trips, with the e-Bikes carrying people on mid to long length journeys where pedal assisted power makes the trip more enjoyable and viable.

Philip Ellis, Beryl Bikes chief executive, said: “By introducing Beryl e-Bikes into our fleet, we have an opportunity to support a different type of rider by unlocking more rides that may not have been served with a standard pedal bike.

“Ultimately the Beryl e-Bikes make cycling more accessible where people may have previously been blocked by physical ability, length of journey or distance.

“The Beryl e-Bike plays a key role in our mission to lower the barriers to cycling, and replace more car journeys with active and sustainable travel options.“

The cycle rental scheme was launched in March, just before coronavirus lockdown restrictions were introduced.

A promotion in Norwich saw 400,000 minutes gifted to riders to encourage more people to try cycling.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure said: “We are delighted with the popularity of the scheme so far and as we look to a greener and more sustainable future in terms of travel, the new e-bikes are a fantastic addition to our current offer which will further support our long term strategy to keep people healthy and reduce pollution across the city.”

Andrew Jamieson, Norfolk County Council’s cycling champion, said: “I have no doubt that e-bikes will open cycling up to a much broader audience.”

The e-Bikes can be hired through the Beryl app, available for free download on the App Store for iOS, and the Google Play Store for Android users.The bikes can be picked up and dropped off in marked Beryl Bays.