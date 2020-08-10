5 budget-friendly ways to eat out post lockdown

Sacha from Widilo explains how you use the discount site to help you save money when eating out.

1. Save money on family-friendly restaurants

Whether you’re just looking to take a night off cooking or a place to treat the kids now that restaurants are re-opening, you can find savings and discount codes for popular restaurants online at widilo.co.uk.

“Sometimes the expense of dining out can put families off. This is why it’s helpful to know where you can go to save a little and enjoy an evening out together without breaking the bank,” Sacha says.

You can access discount codes for family-friendly restaurants like Pizza Hut when you sign up to the site.

“It’s free to join and you’ll gain instant access to hundreds of savings on restaurants, supermarkets and other food and drink retailers,” Sacha explains.

2. Buy the right wine for less to take to the family BBQ

Summer is the time for barbecuing and now that the weather’s here and social distancing measures have relaxed, you can begin planning a trip to see the parents or to visit a friend for the evening.

“I love getting invited to a friend’s house for dinner, but often want to contribute something to say thanks – for example bringing a bottle of wine to go with the meal,” Sacha says.

“It’s also a great gift idea for a friend or family member if you’re visiting because it’s their birthday.”

You can use the Widilo site to find savings at online wine marketplaces like Vivino.

“Shopping online gives you access to a wider range of products and makes it easy to find a tasty, specialist wine for less,” Sacha says.

3. Receive a discount on a tastecard subscription

You can use the Widilo website to receive a discount on a tastecard. This will allow you to save money in several high-street restaurants, no matter where you live.

“It’s worth considering applying for a tastecard if you’re a person who enjoys eating out regularly. You can find two-for-one deals on restaurants and even save money on takeaways and delivery,” Sacha says.

If you refer a friend to the Widilo site, you can also help them save money while dining out and will earn up to £6 cashback for every friend you refer.

4. Spend less on a day out

Use Widilo to shop around for food and drink discounts at popular attractions.

“It can be stressful planning a day out for the family and sometimes the overall cost can make your eyes boggle. Pre-planning where you go to eat can make it easier to arrange and help you spend less,” Sacha says.

“You can use the website to plan your meal ahead of time, whether that’s eating at the place you’re visiting or at a nearby restaurant.”

5. Find all your need to create a dining out experience at home

If you don’t fancy leaving the sofa, why not treat yourself to a homemade meal for two and a lovely dessert?

“You can use Widilo to find savings at your favourite supermarket. We have discount codes for Iceland and more that will help you save money on a romantic meal and everyday grocery essentials,” Sacha says.

You can use the commission retailers pay Widilo to save money on your online order. After checking out, you’ll receive cash back and reward points. Widilo’s loyalty reward scheme will allow you to build your points and exchange them for a £50 Netflix gift card or MacBook Pro.

How to become a Widilo member

Visit widilo.co.uk to become a member. It’s free to join and you’ll receive a £5 welcome bonus and 50 reward points.

Download the Widilo browser extension to make sure you never miss a saving and don’t forget to activate your cash-back when completing your online order.