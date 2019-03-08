Have you spotted the new 'totems' springing up around Norwich?

Twelve newly designed totem poles have cropped up across the city centre offering information on Norwich.

People who connect their phones and tablets to the totems - called City of Stories totems - can enjoy historical facts, travel tips, information on the nearby area and 3D buildings and icons.

Events, attractions and business tip-offs from the newly-launched VisitNorwich website can also be discovered when visitors scan a barcode on the pole - although it is currently in pilot stage.

And to go hand-in-hand with the totems, free wi-fi has been doubled throughout the entire city centre from Chapelfield Gardens to Prince of Wales Road.

People can log on to the internet, which has speeds of up to 5Mbps, by choosing 'Free-Wifi-NorwichBID' on WiFi settings.

Registration is needed, but only once, through either Facebook or a registration form.

Devices will then automatically pick up the Wi-Fi whenever it is in range.

The totem poles were already in Norwich but have been freshly designed to fit a new image for the city centre and now boast different colours to reflect location.

The scheme took two years to reach fruition and has been delivered by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Norwich City Council.

They worked with local businesses, interest groups and the wider community to ensure the best of Norwich was covered.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at the BID, said: "We are proud to unveil the amazing new look totems with integrated NFC [near-field communication] technology.

"The new look ties in with our recent City of Stories rebrand and unifies the city with its clear colour-coded districts in the city.

"We are also pleased to offer extended WiFi coverage across the city centre, increasing and enhancing the visitor and user experience whilst in the city".

BID was set up in 2012 to improve the success of businesses in Norwich and develop the city centre and trade.

