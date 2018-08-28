Poll

Children spending more time on Netflix and YouTube as hobbies and meeting friends are ‘too much effort’

Children told Ofcom researchers that it was "easier" to stay at home watching streaming services like Netflix and chat the friends online than go out and socialise. Picture: Getty Images. This content is subject to copyright.

Children are gravitating away from TV to spend more time on streaming services such as Netflix, a new report claims.

Researchers from Ofcom found children found it “too much effort” to interact in real life with those aged between four and 16 rarely interested in hobbies such as drawing, reading or playing an instrument.

One child who spoke to the media watchdog said she preferred to “lounge around” watching Netflix and YouTube.

The 2018 research found that young viewers are watching less TV, following a trend which began in 2015.

When they do, it is considered “family time”, and often revolves around programmes such as I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Of Here and Strictly Come Dancing.

Children were found to spurn real-life social interaction and activities in favour of consuming media alone in their bedrooms.

It follows a report from child health experts last month which said parents should worry less about how much screen time their children get.

The Ofcom report said: “Broadly speaking, it seemed that many children saw their friends face to face outside of school relatively infrequently.

“The most common reason given for this was that it was ‘easier’ to connect with friends online than arrange to see them face to face.

“When discussing how they chose to spend their time, many children described activities outside of the home, such as meeting up with friends or pursuing sports and hobbies, as more ‘effort’ than they often felt like expending.”

Children in 2018 were watching more online than on TV set, and finding it increasingly difficult to moderate their screen time, with 35pc having problems putting their devices down – an eight percentage point rise since in 2017.

Around 70pc of children are allowed to bring their mobile devices to bed with them.

Currently around 49pc of children aged five to 15 watch services such as Netflix, and 89pc of young teenagers watch YouTube.

According to Ofcom, the young people feel a sense of connection with online personalities and vloggers, who are seen as “a source of inspiration and aspiration”, with half of children saying making videos online is a favoured activity.

Research found they prefer the way online and on-demand content is tailored to their interests, which increasingly do not include meeting friends.

Instead, children have been found to prefer messaging online, and through multiplayer games.

The report found that children prefer to search for content they like online, without parental help.

Ofcom surveyed 40 children and their families for the annual report, doing in-depth research into their media habits.