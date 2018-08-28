The best and worst streets in Norfolk and Waveney for broadband speed

Figures have revealed the streets in Norfolk and Waveney which have access to both the fastest and the slowest broadband speeds, after a report has shown that more than a quarter of UK homes do not have fast enough broadband to cope with a family’s typical internet needs.

In Norfolk and Waveney, the street for the lowest speed was Breck Road, Weston Longville, between Norwich and Dereham, where residents can expect an average download speed of just 1.210 megabits per second (mbps).

Based on this figure, it would take nearly 12 hours to download a two-hour HD film on Netflix and at least four hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

The street with the fastest broadband speeds is Glebe Close, Lowestoft and there it would take 12 minutes to download the same film and just four minutes to download the same TV show due to an average download speed of 68.780 mbps.

However, despite the figure, some residents of Breck Road, Weston Longville have claimed that they haven’t experienced any major problems with broadband speeds.

Villages in north Norfolk are also included in the list for the top 10 slowest broadband speeds in the county, with Melton Road, Hindolveston, near Fakenham, making second on the list, experiencing an average download speed of 1.611 mbps and The Cottages, Alethorpe, Little Snoring, which is near Fakenham, ranking third, having an average download speed of 2.047 mbps.

King Street in Norwich also made the list, which has an average download speed of only 2.116 mbps and completing the top five is School Road, Horning, near Wroxham, which has access to a download speed of 2.334 mbps.

Other streets in north Norfolk villages also made the list of the worst 10, including Bridge Road, High Kelling near Holt and Sheringwood, Beeston Regis near Sheringham, as well as Stacksford, Old Buckenham, near Attleborough and Mill Road, Carleton Rode, also near Attleborough.

Despite High Kelling, near Holt, being included on the list for slowest broadband speeds, another of its streets ranks second for the fastest, with Cromer Road having an speed of 66.117 mbps.

Other streets in north Norfolk, including Hempstead Road, Holt and High Street, Blakeney also made up the list as well as Norwich Road and St Stephens Road, both in Norwich.