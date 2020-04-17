Search

Advanced search

Cleaning service helps Norwich taxi firm offering free journeys to NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 10:51 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 17 April 2020

Evander have supported Courtesy Taxis offering free journeys for Norfolk and Norwich Hospital staff by disinfecting their cars for free Picture: Evander

Evander have supported Courtesy Taxis offering free journeys for Norfolk and Norwich Hospital staff by disinfecting their cars for free Picture: Evander

Evander

Free taxi journeys for Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital staff have been aided by a free anti-viral disinfecting cleaning service from a company based at the Broadland Business Park.

Evander have supported Courtesy Taxis offering free journeys for Norfolk and Norwich Hospital staff by disinfecting their cars for free Picture: EvanderEvander have supported Courtesy Taxis offering free journeys for Norfolk and Norwich Hospital staff by disinfecting their cars for free Picture: Evander

Evander, a glazing and locksmith firm, have introduced the cleaning service in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and offered to help Courtesy Taxis, which is offering N&N staff in Norwich and the surrounding areas free journeys to and from work during lockdown.

MORE: Norwich taxi firm offering hospital staff free journeys

The firm’s head office in Thorpe St Andrew became a temporary drive-through as Courtesy Taxis’ drivers used the service, with a spokesperson for Evander explaining: “We wanted to do something to support the NHS and are able to do this by working with Courtesy Taxis, helping to provide a clean and safe environment for their drivers and their passengers who are using their services for essential travel.

“We cleaned 17 taxis last Thursday and had some really positive feedback from Courtesy Taxis. We are planning to make this a regular service for them.”

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

Most Read

Coronavirus recovery numbers above 200 at Norfolk hospitals as N&N send 93 patients home

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Nick Butcher.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cocktail and tipsy afternoon tea delivery launches in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and partner Steven Cole run The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars and are delivering cocktails during coronavirus lockdown Picture: Alannah Pummel

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal

We Will Rock You is one of the shows that has been rescheduled at Norwich Theatre Royal due to coronavirus Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

‘It has not gone unnoticed’ - Teachers thanked for their response to coronavirus

Teachers at The Hewett Academy in Norwich have joined forces with parents to make sure the school community remains strong during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of Hewett

A47 dualling debate extended by three weeks as hundreds have their say already

A consultation over the A47 has been extended by three weeks. Norfolk County Council cabinet member Martin Wilby, inset. Picture: Highways England/Archant

Homeless families to be housed at former RAF Coltishall officers’ mess

New look bedrooms at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall Picture: Neil Perry

‘Challenging times’ for radio station as income plummets and hunt for new home looms

Daniel Childerhouse, chief executive of Future Projects, at the Future Education building on Motum road, Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay
Drive 24