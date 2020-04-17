Cleaning service helps Norwich taxi firm offering free journeys to NHS staff

Free taxi journeys for Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital staff have been aided by a free anti-viral disinfecting cleaning service from a company based at the Broadland Business Park.

Evander, a glazing and locksmith firm, have introduced the cleaning service in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and offered to help Courtesy Taxis, which is offering N&N staff in Norwich and the surrounding areas free journeys to and from work during lockdown.

The firm’s head office in Thorpe St Andrew became a temporary drive-through as Courtesy Taxis’ drivers used the service, with a spokesperson for Evander explaining: “We wanted to do something to support the NHS and are able to do this by working with Courtesy Taxis, helping to provide a clean and safe environment for their drivers and their passengers who are using their services for essential travel.

“We cleaned 17 taxis last Thursday and had some really positive feedback from Courtesy Taxis. We are planning to make this a regular service for them.”

