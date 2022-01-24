Dogged determination! Gracie finally home after 25 weeks of chemo

Gracie is now fit and healthy after being treated by Taverham Vets - Credit: Steven Sparkes

A city pooch is finally wagging her tail once more after completing a gruelling six-month treatment after it was discovered she had cancer.

Gracie, a five-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was first taken into Taverham Vets last summer when her owner noticed she had developed swellings on her neck.

The four-legged friend was also visibly quiet in herself.

Clinical examination revealed the usually exuberant spaniel had swollen lymph glands before a diagnosis of multicentric lymphoma was confirmed.

Gracie then began a 25-week chemotherapy treatment protocol, known as a ‘CHOP protocol’.

Gracie the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was treated by Taverham Vets - Credit: Steven Sparkes

Taverham veterinary nurse, Hayley Hyam, explained: "This is the gold standard treatment for dogs with multicentric lymphoma and involves several medications being given intravenously or orally on a weekly or fortnightly basis."

Lymphoma is a relatively common condition and recent advances in veterinary cancer treatment have meant the Longwater Lane practice has been able to successfully treat Gracie and many other canine patients.

Mrs Hyam was pleased to tell Gracie's owners, who did not wish to be named, the positive outcome as their beloved companion finished her treatment earlier this month.

She said: "We are pleased to report Gracie is fit and well and she has now completed her 25-week treatment protocol and is now in full clinical remission.

"Sadly lymphoma almost always recurs and we will continue to monitor Gracie for any signs of the illness recurring.

"Since her diagnosis Gracie has been living life to the fullest for the last seven months which is great news. She is a very special girl and always a perfect patient."

Veterinary nurse Hayley Hyam - Credit: Taverham Vets

Multicentric lymphoma involves multiple lymph nodes and can also affect the spleen, liver and bone marrow.

It accounts for around 80pc of canine lymphoma cases.

