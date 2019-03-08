Search

After 50,000 animals, Norwich veterinary practice celebrates 25 years

PUBLISHED: 20:46 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:46 14 March 2019

Snowy the labrador puppy was saved by Taverham Vets after swallowing a stick almost as big as him and is just one of the many patients the vets have treated. Photo: Taverham Vets

Snowy the labrador puppy was saved by Taverham Vets after swallowing a stick almost as big as him and is just one of the many patients the vets have treated. Photo: Taverham Vets

Taverham Vets

It has treated more than 50,000 animals and now a veterinary practice is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Founding members of Taverham Vets Joy Thompson and Roger Bannock. Picture: Hayley HyamFounding members of Taverham Vets Joy Thompson and Roger Bannock. Picture: Hayley Hyam

Taverham Vets was founded in March 1994 in Breck Farm Lane by Roger Bannock, Joy Thompson and Louise Feltham.

The first practice was built on the grounds of the childhood home of siblings Dr Bannock and Dr Thompson.

Growing in size, the practice moved to Fir Covert Road with a purpose-built clinic. It now employs more than 80 staff with three branches across Taverham, Costessey and Aylsham.

In celebration of its anniversary, on March 20 the hospital will be hosing a party with a pet photo booth, giveaways and competitions.

Nurse Hayley Hyam said: “Taverham Vets may have grown in size but our focus remains the same as 25 years ago, to provide the best possible veterinary care and treatment to our patients alongside state-of-the-art facilities.”

