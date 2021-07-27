Norwich dogs to become blood donors at first ever donation clinic

Published: 11:58 AM July 27, 2021

Pet Blood Bank UK will be coming to Taverham Vets for Norwich's first blood bank clinic. - Credit: Pet Blood Bank UK

Norwich dogs will become blood hounds this weekend at the city's first ever pet blood bank clinic.

Taverham Vets, in Longwater Lane, will be the base for the first Pet Blood Bank session on Saturday, with up to 15 dogs expected to become blood donors.

The Taverham Vets team are excited to be hosting the clinic. - Credit: Archant

Slots are booked for the first session with the Pet Blood Bank charity receiving 25 requests but have more planned in the future.

Lottie Sparkes, head veterinary nurse at Taverham Vets, said there will be a wide variety of breeds giving blood on Saturday, including greyhounds, Irish wolfhounds and German Shepherds.

Seamus giving blood at a Pets Blood Bank UK clinic, which will come to Norwich this weekend. - Credit: Pets Blood Bank UK

She said: "We're the only hospital in this part of Norwich, and we always keep blood on site as a precaution as there are so many emergency cases. We have had a lot more referrals.

You may also want to watch:

"I thought we would be a great place for a donation clinic, we have lots of big dogs in this area. The closest was Peterborough.

"It's such a lovely thing to do and know dogs have been able to save another dog's life and that has prevented another dog from being put to sleep because it got the treatment it needed."

To become a donor a dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy.

Donor dog Roxy is one of the many dogs across the country giving blood to save other dogs' lives. - Credit: Pet Blood Bank UK

All pets will receive a full health check before donating, with the session last around five to 10 minutes. Owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for up to 40 minutes.

Each donation can save up to four other dogs, with donations ranging from around 150ml to 250ml.

With the pandemic affecting donations to the blood bank. the charity has relied on now host vet practices signing up.

At the appointment, dogs will go into their donation alone due to Covid-19 restriction with dogs reiving a good back and toys for becoming a donor.

Pets Blood Bank UK will be hosting a clinic at Taverham Vets this weekend, pictured is donor dog Alfie. - Credit: Pets Blood Bank UK

Nicole Osborne, from Pet Blood Bank UK said, "We are looking forward to meeting lots of new donors and really getting the local community behind our mission to help save the lives of dogs across the country."

To find out more about pet blood donations or register our dog as a donor, visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call the charity directly on 01509 232 222.