'Trapped in Taverham': Frustration at roadworks bombardment in village

Villagers say they feel bombarded by roadworks just as society is opening up again - and have criticised Highways England for a decided "lack of wisdom" over timing.

People living in Taverham have had a week of frustration as they say Norfolk County Council and Anglia Water have together "trapped everyone in the village" by setting up roadworks and traffic diversions at multiple sites across the area.

Works are currently in place along Taverham Road, Fir Covert Road and Fakenham Road, with road re-dressing either completed or ongoing at Pendelsham Rise, Long Dale, School Road and Bellomonte Crescent in the last week.

Anglia Water, meanwhile, is dealing with planned mains repair at Orchard Bank and urgent mains repair on Sandy Lane, which are due to be completed this week.

Norfolk County Council said the Fir Covert works related to the building of a new Lidl, with others forming part of a maintenance project which will see 305 miles of Norfolk's roads get a new seal to "extend the life of the road, prevent potholes opening up and help reduce accidents".

Its spokesperson said: "Residents receive prior notification of the works by leaflet drop and we are very grateful for their co-operation in moving parked cars to allow us to complete the work."

However one resident, Laura Jayne, said: "It's just unbelievable that, as the country and area has started to open up again, Highways England in their lack of wisdom now decide to carry out roadworks on every road leading in and out of the village.

"Even if we wanted to go anywhere we can't as there are road works everywhere.

"All the diversion routes are being re-gravelled too - it's just bizarre.

"We're literally trapped in Taverham."

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, district councillor for Taverham North, said on Monday she encountered six different sets of traffic restrictions in the village.

"What baffles me is why Anglia Water and the county council don't talk to each other and devise a joined-up approach which will minimise disruption", she said.

"At the moment I think we've got about three sets of roadworks and lights, but it was horrendous over the weekend and into Monday.

"School runs at the bottom of Sandy Lane just descend into chaos.

"We've just come out of a lockdown. I know there was lots of staff absences due to Covid, but these works should have been done then.

"It's extremely frustrating."