Students fundraising for Parkinsons UK with string of events

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:11 PM May 7, 2021   
Taverham sixth form students Molly Holmes, Beth Arend and Jess Williams

Taverham sixth form students Molly Holmes, Beth Arend and Jess Williams - Credit: James Linnell

A group of students at a Taverham school are coordinating a series of events to raise funds for Parkinson's UK. 

Each year, sixth form students at Taverham High School choose a charity to support through a Raise and Give (RAG) week, with more than £35,000 raised over the past six years for various charities.

Coronavirus lockdown and restrictions meant this year's fundraising has had to be adjusted so that the RAG events can still go ahead within the year group bubbles. 

Events organised by the sixth form pupils include a sweet stall, a raffle with the chance to win a signed Norwich City FC shirt and ball, as well as a quiz.

The Taverham High School RAG week in full flow to raise funds for Parkinson's UK 

The Taverham High School RAG week in full flow to raise funds for Parkinson's UK - Credit: James Linnell

Students at the school are also being invited to guess the name of a teddy bear and how many sweets are in a jar to raise vital funds for Parkinson's UK. 

This week, Year Seven students at the school were the first to take part in the outdoor activities which will continue over the coming few weeks. 

James Linnell, head of sixth form at Taverham High School, said: "I am very proud that our students, despite the pressures of teacher assessed grades and the disruption to their learning are willing to devote time and energy to fundraising in a Covid-safe way.

James Linnell, head of sixth form at Taverham High School

James Linnell, head of sixth form at Taverham High School - Credit: Submitted

"They have shown some real imitative and dedication in running charitable events. Students like our head boy, Elliott Gale, have been a powerhouse in promoting events both within the school and the wider community.

"I feel it shows that our students are well-rounded citizens as well as academic students."

Bethany Arend, Year 13 deputy head girl, said: "It is nice to raise awareness for a disease that has sometimes gone unnoticed and was exciting to see younger students at the school willing to be so generous in giving money to this wonderful cause." 

Parkinson's UK fund research into the most promising treatments as the fight to fund a cure, and improve life for everyone affected by the disease. 

Previous charities supported by Taverham Sixth Form RAG have included the Big C and Guide Dogs UK.

