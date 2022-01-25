News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire at farm near Taverham being treated as arson

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:52 PM January 25, 2022
A large stack of hay bales was set alight in a suspected arson attack Monday evening near Taverham.

A large hay bale fire at a farm near Taverham is being treated as arson, police have confirmed. 

The fire broke out at Spring Farm Partnership in Fir Covert Road at 7.37pm on Monday, January 24. 

Two crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene and advised the owners to let the blaze burn out. 

Taverham hay bale fire suspected arson attack

Norfolk police confirmed the fire is being treated as an arson attack and an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for the farm said: "It is gutting. You spend all summer working hard and invest all that time and money then to see it all gone for no reason."


No livestock were harmed in the fire.

