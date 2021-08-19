'He's our boy' - Couple's plea after cat almost loses leg in 'illegal' trap

Published: 6:00 AM August 19, 2021

Owner Natalie Day with six-year-old Tyrion, who got his leg caught in an illegal trap near their home in Taverham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

A couple has been lumped with a £5,000 vet bill after their beloved cat tore half his leg off escaping what they suspect was a "nasty" illegal trap.

James and Natalie Day, a teacher and dance teacher living in Taverham, were on holiday when their six-year-old Bengal cross Tyrion, then in the care of their families, went missing.

It transpired he had been caught in what the vets believe was an illegal spring trap — and had spent two days riving at his own leg in an attempt to free himself, damaging his other paw in the process.

Ms Day said: "We can't know for sure what did it, but we don't think a more humane snare trap intended for foxes would be able to do this much damage.

"His wounds are really nasty."

Tyrion was taken straight to the vet when Mr Day's mum saw him meekly "crawl out from under the cupboard" on August 5.

The options were either put down him down immediately, or try and save him through a series of costly, intensive treatments. The couple chose the latter.

This has involved daily sedation, wound flushing and re-dressing, as well as three courses of antibiotics to treat infection and ketamine and morphine pain relief tablets on top — leaving him "confused, poorly and hardly himself".

Ms Day said: "He's our boy, and is such a lovely, sociable and gentle cat. We didn't want to lose him.

"In the first two weeks, we had to take him into the vets daily for up to 12 hours a time. It's every other day now, but the treatment is by no means over.

"They can't stitch the wound because there's not enough skin left on his leg.

"We've already spent £2,000, but have been told the treatment will cost £5,000 in total.

"The vet said he may have to have one of his toes, or even his entire leg, amputated. We can't afford this on top of the other vet bills too.

"If we can just get him through the next two weeks we expect him to make a recovery.

"We don't want to have to say goodbye."

The couple has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of treatment. They said any money they don't need will be donated to the RSPCA.

You can find the fundraiser here: gofundme.com/f/help-us-give-tyrion-a-chance

